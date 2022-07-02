Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Declines By 59.7%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $1.66 on Friday. Adbri has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

