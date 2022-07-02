Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Decreases By 41.7%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 691,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRI. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the first quarter worth $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of AGRI stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $35.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

