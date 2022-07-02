Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Declines By 64.4%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.3 days.

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Aixtron has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

