Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Declines By 64.8%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the May 31st total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on AKZOY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($119.15) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($120.21) to €114.00 ($121.28) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €110.00 ($117.02) to €104.00 ($110.64) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $21.95 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.4748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

