Short Interest in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Expands By 153.1%

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the May 31st total of 422,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Alset EHome International news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,900,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $1,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,853,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,069,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,337,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,368. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alset EHome International by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 543,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alset EHome International by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alset EHome International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alset EHome International by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEI opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Alset EHome International has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 641.44%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

