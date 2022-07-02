Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Rises By 137.2%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a growth of 137.2% from the May 31st total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.8 days.

ARESF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of ARESF opened at $9.17 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

