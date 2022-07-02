Short Interest in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Grows By 163.2%

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPAGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,101,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $10,080,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $9,250,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $6,413,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $5,988,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on pursuing businesses in the healthcare industry. Avista Public Acquisition Corp.

