Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Expands By 46.9%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,500 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 305,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Baudax Bio by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

