Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Declines By 31.9%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.09.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BrainsWay by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

