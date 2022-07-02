Short Interest in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) Rises By 38.5%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chavant Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

