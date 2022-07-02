Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Expands By 126.2%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 126.2% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

CGIFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $6.15 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

