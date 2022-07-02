Short Interest in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Expands By 50.7%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,520,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 42.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ULCC stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of -0.11.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indigo Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 448,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 389,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 222,577 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

