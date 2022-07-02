Short Interest in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Expands By 50.7%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,520,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 42.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ULCC stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of -0.11.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.96.
About Frontier Group (Get Rating)
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Group (ULCC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.