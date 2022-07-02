Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Expands By 142.2%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

