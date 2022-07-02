Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Expands By 142.2%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.