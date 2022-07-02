Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Expands By 133.3%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:JHI opened at $13.41 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
About John Hancock Investors Trust (Get Rating)
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
