Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Increases By 141.7%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

JSR stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. JSR has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $39.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Get JSR alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on JSR in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.