Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Expands By 127.2%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 127.2% from the May 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KAOOY stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. KAO has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.

Get KAO alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KAO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.