Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Grows By 135.4%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:OCDDY opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

