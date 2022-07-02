Short Interest in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Expands By 57.4%

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SWSS stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Springwater Special Situations has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

