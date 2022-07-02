Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Grows By 133.8%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the May 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 8.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

