Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Rises By 51.0%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the May 31st total of 113,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLT. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,411 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBLT opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $187.50.

ToughBuilt Industries ( NASDAQ:TBLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($14.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 81.11% and a negative net margin of 58.14%.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

