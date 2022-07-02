Short Interest in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expands By 42.3%

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Trimble stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. Trimble has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

