Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Decreases By 51.3%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 193,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of VEV opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Vicinity Motor has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 50.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicinity Motor by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vicinity Motor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

