Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Rises By 133.3%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $64.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.39. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $111.77.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.