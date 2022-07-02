Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Rises By 133.3%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $64.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.39. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $111.77.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
