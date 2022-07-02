Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($79.79) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($73.83) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €48.13 ($51.20) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €43.49 ($46.27) and a one year high of €67.66 ($71.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €51.77 and its 200 day moving average is €56.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.