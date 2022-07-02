Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,396 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 1.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSEP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000.

BSEP opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

