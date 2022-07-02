Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,555 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average of $128.77. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

