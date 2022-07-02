Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 659 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.