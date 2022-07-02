Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

BSCO opened at $20.79 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

