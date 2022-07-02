Sigma Planning Corp Buys 294 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 626,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,639,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.2% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $172.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.84.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

