Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 94,652 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.10% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,467,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 34.6% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 76,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

GSG stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

