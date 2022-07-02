Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in General Mills by 16.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of GIS opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $75.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

