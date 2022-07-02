Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%.

