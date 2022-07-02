Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.16 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.20 and a 200-day moving average of $247.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.34 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

