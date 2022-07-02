Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.95 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

