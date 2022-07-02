Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.04 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after buying an additional 834,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

