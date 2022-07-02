Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4,744.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter worth $304,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59.

