Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 290.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 26,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Nucor by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.57. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

