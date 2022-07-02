Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
