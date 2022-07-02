Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $213.23 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

