Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $825,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,122,000. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 149,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period.

Shares of RPV opened at $76.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $88.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $82.51.

