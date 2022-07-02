Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 372.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,444 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 556,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 27,630 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 191,257 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 419,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.