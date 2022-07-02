Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,296 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.90 and its 200-day moving average is $171.81. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.30 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

