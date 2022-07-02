Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,311 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $80.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

