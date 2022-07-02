Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,927 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

PM opened at $99.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

