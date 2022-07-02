Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,228 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.