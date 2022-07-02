Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,674 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,758,000 after purchasing an additional 62,425 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

