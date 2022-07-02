Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,167 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,471 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 133,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,912.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 864,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after acquiring an additional 835,473 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.31 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

