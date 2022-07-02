Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

NYSE SI opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.68.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after buying an additional 502,455 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $54,059,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 439.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 334,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 463,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

