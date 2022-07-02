Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.66. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

