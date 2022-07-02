Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

In other news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

